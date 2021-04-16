814cast: Slowly Improving This Weekend

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and chilly. there still be a stray shower and some sprinkles around. The lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a sprinkle for a few of us. The highs will be in the mid 50s. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

Sunday will start out partly sunny but the clouds will increase by the afternoon. The highs will be in the lower 60s. There could be a stray shower. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower 40s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Monday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower 40s.