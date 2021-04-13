814cast: Shots of rain on the way

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)- After a rainy Sunday and Monday, drier weather moved in Tuesday and will continue into Wednesday. The second half of the workweek will be a bit wetter.

Wednesday: There will be a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day. The southern counties will have more clouds than sunshine to start the day. There could be a stray shower or two around the Pa turnpike. North of I-80 will remain dry. The high temperatures will be in the mid 60s. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a shower or two.

Thursday: There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine with a few showers. A cold front will move through the region. There is not a lot of rain associated with it. The steadier rain will come together to our northeast. The high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday: The day will be mostly cloudy with a few showers. The day will not be a washout but you will have to dodge a few showers. The highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

Saturday: There will be a mix of clouds and sun and the temperatures will start to rise. The highs will be in the lower to mid 60s.

