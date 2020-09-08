814cast: Sept 8th, 2020

Central PA is on the warm and pleasant side of a cold front. A cold front is setup just to the northwest and it will stay up there for the next few days. The front will have a very hard moving east. High pressure is set up to our south. The high will keep the cold front to our north and west. This will keep Central Pa warm and muggy.

More clouds and cooler air will move in later this week as the high-pressure system moves southeast of us. This will switch the winds to a more easterly flow and that will bring in cooler air and more clouds.