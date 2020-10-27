814cast: Remnants of Zeta

The remnants of Zeta will bring Central PA some much-needed rain by Thursday. Zeta is a tropical storm at the moment and spinning away in the Gulf of Mexico. Zeta is forecast to make landfall Wednesday evening as a category 1 hurricane near New Orleans.

Central PA will begin to see the rain early Thursday morning. The rain will be steady and heavy at times. Thursday night will be cloudy with steady rain. The steady rain will continue Friday morning but taper to showers by the afternoon. Central PA could pick up to 2 inches of rain in some spots.