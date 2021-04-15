814cast: Remaining cloudy with rain and snow showers

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a few rain showers early. As the night goes on the temperatures fall close to the freezing mark a few flurries will appear. The lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy to start with a few mixed rain and snow showers, especially for the higher peaks and ridges. The afternoon will remain cloudy with afternoon showers. The highs will be in the mid 50s. Friday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower 40s.

Saturday will be a nice day with a mix of sun and clouds. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

Sunday will start out mostly sunny but the clouds will increase by the afternoon. The highs will be in the lower 60s. There could be a stray shower. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower 40s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a shower or two. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Monday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower 40s.

Tuesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the lower to mid 60s. Showers will develop by the evening. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with showers. The lows will be in the lower 40s.

Wednesday will have more clouds than sunshine. There could be a few showers early. The clouds will break for more afternoon by the afternoon. The highs will be in the mid 50s. Wednesday night will be in the mid 30s.

Thursday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid 50s. Thursday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.