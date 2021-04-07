814cast: Remaining above average with showers returning

This afternoon will have a mix of clouds and sun. There could be a stray shower or even a thunderstorm around. The highs will be in the lower to mid 70s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Thursday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The day will be mainly dry. A few showers will move in late in the day. The highs will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with showers. The lows will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. It will also be breezy. The highs will be in the mid to low 60s. Friday night will be rather cloudy with a few leftover showers. The lows will be in the mid 40s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy. The highs will be in the upper 60s. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with showers developing. The lows will be in the lower 50s.

Sunday will be rather cloudy with showers and periods of rain. The highs will be in the mid 60s. The Sunday night will be cloudy with showers. The lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday will have a mix of clouds and sun. There could be a few showers without the day. The highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower or two. The lows will be in the mid 40s.

Tuesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid 60s. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 40s.

Wednesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the lower to mid 60s.

