814cast: Rain arrives tonight and cooler air moves in

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with showers and maybe a rumble of thunder. The lows will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. There could be a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. It will also be breezy. The highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Friday night will be rather cloudy with a few leftover showers. The lows will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. The eastern counties will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower. The western counties will have a mix of clouds and sun with a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. They will be warmer than the east. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. While the western counties will be in the lower 70s. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with showers developing. The lows will be in the lower 50s.

Sunday will be rather cloudy with showers and there could be a few thunderstorms. The highs will be in the mid 60s. The Sunday night will be cloudy with showers. The lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower or two. The lows will be in the mid 40s.

Tuesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid 60s. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 40s.

Wednesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the lower to mid 60s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the 40s.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy. There could be a shower or two around. The highs will be in the lower 60s.