814cast: One More Cold Day

Central Pa will have one more day of cold air before a decent warm-up moves in. Wednesday will be a cold day as high temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 30s with only a few of us reach the lower 40s. The winds will not help. The day will still be breezy with winds coming out of the northwest between 10-15 mph. Wednesday night will be quite cold. The low temperatures will be in the low to mid 20s.

Thursday will start off cold but it will quickly warm up. The temperatures by the afternoon will reach the lower 50s. The winds will shift to the south and that will help warm us up.

Friday will be a nice day! There will be more sunshine than clouds and the highs will reach the lower 60s!

The weekend will remain warm. The highs will be in the upper 50s.