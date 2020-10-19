814cast: Oct 19th, 2020

The cloudy and gloomy weather will continue for the next few days. A front is stalled over the region and it will keep us active. Showers and drizzle will continue tonight and tomorrow.

Tuesday will remain rather cloudy with showers and drizzle. There will be more showers for the northern counties. The highs will be in the 60s. The south and east will be the warmer spots on the map. Tuesday night will be cloudy with a few showers. The lows will be in the lower 50s.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy. There will be a few showers around but most of us will stay dry. The temperatures begin to climb. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.