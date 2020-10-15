814cast: Oct 15th, 2020

Tonight: Clouds thicken with periods of rain and drizzle. The lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Friday: It will be a cloudy, damp, and cool. There will be showers and drizzle for the better part of the day. The temperatures will struggle to get out of the lower 50s.

Saturday: High pressure will move in and clear out the clouds and rain. There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day. It will be chilly. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Sunday: There will be a mix of clouds and sun. The day will be warmer than Saturday. The highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.