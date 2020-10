This afternoon the clouds will break for more sunshine this afternoon. The clouds will break from west to east. This afternoon will be breezy with winds coming out of the west. The highs will be in the lower 60s. The clouds will clear throughout the evening. Tonight will be mainly clear but some fog will form. The lows will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

High pressure will move in and keep us sunny and calm for our Wednesday. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. It will be a nice day to be out and about. Wednesday night will be mainly clear and chilly. The lows will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Some fog will form.