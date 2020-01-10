814cast: Nice Surge of Warm Air

Who is ready for a nice warm up and Spring to arrive? Central PA will get a small taste of Spring Like Weather this weekend.

Saturday: The day will be cloudy with only a few peaks of sunshine. There will also be showers and some drizzle that passes on through. Despite the cloudy sky and showers the day will be quite warm. The average high temperature for this time of the year is 34 degrees. The forecast high temperatures for Central PA will be in the mid to upper 50s. Some locations could reach the lower 60s.

The winds will be out of the southwest Saturday and that will usher in warm air. A cold front will be just to our west. The winds ahead of a cold front come out of the southwest. Warm moist air from the southern states and the Gulf of Mexico take a ride north ahead of the cold front.

Sunday: The warm air will continue to pump into Central PA until the cold front passes. The front will pass through the region Sunday afternoon. The high temperatures will occur Sunday morning. The highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Sunday morning will still be cloudy with showers and periods of rain. Once the front passes the temperatures will begin to drop and the winds will pick up.