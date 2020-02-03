814cast: New Record High Temps Set

Today, Feb 3rd was a very warm day. Several cities broke their old record high temperature this afternoon.

Why were we so warm today? High pressure is set up over Florida and the southern states. The high pressure brought warm and humid air north. A stationary front is strung out over Pennsylvania and a battle between the warm and cold air will continue over PA for the next few days. Today, the warm air pushed the cool air north and the temperatures soared. The wind was coming out of the southwest and that is a very warm flow for us. The ridge of high pressure sending warm air north and the sunshine we saw today help cities and towns to break their old record high temperature.

Harrisburg- (Old record) 64, 1991; (New record) 65, 2020

Altoona- (Old record) 58 1991; (New record) 64,1991

Johnstown- 60, 1967; Did not break their record

The warm air will continue Tuesday. The high temperatures will again be in the 50s but we will not break any records tomorrow. The day will be cloudy with showers and drizzle. There could be a touch of ice for the northern counties by the evening hours.

Wednesday, the cold air will win and push the warm air south. The winds will switch to the northeast. The northerly winds will usher in cold air. The highs will be in the 30s. The day will remain cloudy with a few showers. There could be another touch of ice for some locations. The battle over warm and cool air will continue into the weekend.