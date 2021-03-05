814cast: March 5th, 2021

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. The winds out of the northwest will pick up moisture from Lake Erie and cause some flurries overnight. The lows will be in the upper teens to the lower 20s.

Saturday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The clouds should clear out late in the day. We will remain chilly. The day will still be breezy. The highs will be in the mid 30s. The night will be mostly clear. The lows will be in the mid 20s.

Sunday will have a mix of a mostly sunny to a partly sunny sky. The highs will be in the low to mid 40s. Sunday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. High pressure will settle to our south and southeast and that will pump in warmer air. Monday night will be mostly clear. The lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday will be a mild day. The highs will be in the mid 50s. The afternoon will be mostly sunny to partly sunny. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower to mid 30s.

Wednesday will be a warm day! The highs will reach the upper 50s to the lower 60s. There will be a mix of clouds and sun. Wednesday night will be partly to mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 40s.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy. It will still be warm. The clouds will increase throughout the afternoon and evening. A few showers could develop late in the day. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Thursday night will be mostly coudy. We can not rule out a few showers. The lows will be in the mid 40s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers. A front will pass through the region. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a few showers. The lows will be in the 40s.