814cast: March 4th, 2021

This evening the clouds will break and there will be a few flurries but mainly for the northern counties. It will still be blustery tonight. The lows will be in the teens.

Friday will be partly sunny to partly cloudy. It will still be a bit breezy and again that will make the day feel cooler. The highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Friday night will be mostly cloudy. There will be scattered flurries throughout the overnight hours. The lows will be in the low to mid 20s.

Saturday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The clouds should clear out late in the day. We will remain cool. The day will still be breezy. The highs will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. The night will be mostly clear. The lows will be in the mid 20s.

Sunday will have a mix of a mostly sunny to a partly sunny sky. The highs will be in the low to mid 40s. Sunday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. High pressure will settle to our south and southeast and that will pump in warmer air. Monday night will be mostly clear. The lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday will be a mild day. The highs will be in the mid 50s. The afternoon will be mostly sunny to partly sunny. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower to mid 30s.

Wednesday will be a warm day! The highs will reach the upper 50s to the lower 60s. There will be a mix of clouds and sun. Wednesday night will be partly to mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 40s.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy. It will still be warm. The clouds will increase throughout the afternoon and evening. A few showers could develop late in the day. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.