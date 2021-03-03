814cast: March 3rd, 2021

Tonight the clouds will increase and there could be a few flurries throughout the night. Not everyone will see flurries tonight. They will mainly fall over the northern and western counties. It will also be a bit breezy tonight and that will help keep the temperatures up. The lows will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

Thursday morning will start out mostly cloudy with a few leftover flurries. The afternoon will be mostly sunny but cool. It will be breezy and that will make the day feel cooler. The highs will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Thursday night will be mostly clear and chilly. The lows will be in the lower 20s.

Friday will be mainly sunny but cool. It will still be a bit breezy and again that will make the day feel cooler. The highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Friday night will be mostly cloudy. There will be scattered flurries throughout the overnight hours. The lows will be in the low to mid 20s.

Saturday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The clouds should clear out late in the day. We will remain cool. The day will still be breezy. The highs will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. The night will be mostly clear. The lows will be in the mid 20s.

Sunday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the low to mid 40s. Sunday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. High pressure will settle to our south and southeast and that will pump in warmer air. Monday night will be mostly clear. The lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday will be a mild day. The highs will be in the mid 50s. The afternoon will be mostly sunny to partly sunny. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower to mid 30s.

Wednesday will be a warm day! The highs will reach the upper 50s to the lower 60s. The day will start out mostly clear but the clouds will increase throughout the afternoon. The dry days will come to an end. Showers will develop in the afternoon and evening.