814cast: March 2nd, 2021

Tonight will be clear and calm. The clear sky will allow the temperatures to fall quickly this evening. It will not be as cold as it was last night. The winds will be out of the west and southwest. That will help keep the temperatures a smidge warmer than last night. The lows will be in the mid 20s.

Wednesday will start out mostly sunny but the clouds will increase throughout the afternoon. The winds will shift to the west and that will help warm us up. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower 30s.

Thursday morning will start out partly cloudy but the clouds will clear out. The afternoon will be mostly sunny but cool. It will be breezy and that will make the day feel cooler. The highs will be in the lower 40s. Thursday night will be mostly clear and chilly. The lows will be in the lower 20s.

Friday will be mainly sunny but cool. It will still be a bit breezy and again that will make the day feel cooler. The highs will be in the lower 40s. Friday night will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. The lows will be in the low to mid 20s.

Saturday will have a mix of a mostly sunny to a partly cloudy sky. The temperatures will begin to warm up. The highs will be in the lower to mid 40s. The night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 20s.

Sunday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid 40s. Sunday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Monday will have a mix of clouds and sun and warmer. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. High pressure will settle to our south and southeast and that will pump in warmer air. Monday night will be mostly clear. The lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday looks like a mild day. The highs will be in the mid 50s. The afternoon will be mostly sunny to partly sunny. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower to mid 30s.