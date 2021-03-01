814cast: March 1st, 2021

This evening there will be a partly cloudy sky with a few flurries and even a snow shower. Not everyone will see the flurries this evening. They will mainly fall over the northern counties. The flurries will taper away quickly but the winds will remain strong tonight. The winds will be out of the northwest 15-20 mph. The lows will be in the teens for tonight.

Tuesday morning will be mostly too partly sunny and chilly. It will still be windy for the first half of the day. The afternoon will be mainly sunny and the winds will taper. The highs will be in the mid to upper 30s with a few of us in the lower 40s. Tuesday night will be mostly clear and cool. The lows will be in the mid 20s.

Wednesday will start out mostly sunny but the clouds will increase throughout the afternoon. The winds will shift to the west and that will help warm us up. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower 30s.

Thursday morning will start out partly cloudy but the clouds will clear out. The afternoon will be mostly sunny but cool. The highs will be in the lower 40s. Thursday night will be mostly clear and chilly. The lows will be in the lower 20s.

Friday will be mainly sunny and calm. The highs will be in the lower 40s. Friday night will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. The lows will be in the low to mid 20s.

Saturday will have a mix of a mostly sunny to a partly cloudy sky. The temperatures will begin to warm up. The highs will be in the lower to mid 40s. The night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 20s.

Sunday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid 40s. Sunday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Monday will have a mix of clouds and sun and warmer. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.