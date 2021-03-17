814cast: March 17, 2021

Happy St. Patrick’s day everyone! Today will have a mix of a mostly to partly cloudy sky. There will be more sunshine The highs will be in the lower to mid 50s. The clouds will thicken tonight and showers will develop. The lows will be in the 40s.

Thursday will be rather cloudy with rain. The rain amounts will total between 1.0-1.5 inches. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Thursday night will be cloudy with showers. There could be some light mixing on the backside The lows will be in the mid 30s.

Friday will be blustery with a sprinkle/flurry early. The clouds will break for sunshine. The highs will be in the mid 40s. Friday night will be partly cloudy to mostly clear and chilly. The lows will be in the mid 20s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny. It will start off chilly but the afternoon will be nice. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Saturday night will be mostly clear and chilly. The lows will be in the mid 20s.

Sunday will be sunny and slightly warmer. The highs will be in the lower to mid 50s. Sunday night will be mostly clear and chilly. The lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and mild. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Monday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 30.

Tuesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the lower 60s. Tuesday night the clouds will increase ahead of the next front. The lows will be in the upper 30s.