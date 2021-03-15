814cast: March 15th, 2021

Tonight will be cloudy with a mix of sprinkles and flurries. There could be a touch of some ice late tonight and into early tomorrow morning. A Winter Weather Forecast is issued for the following counties: Somerset, Cambria, Clearfield, Jefferson, Indiana, Elk, Cameron, and western Centre county. The lows tonight will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s. There should not be any kind of road issues tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will be cloudy with a shower and sprinkle. There will not be a lot of rain. The rain totals will be around a tenth of an inch. The highs will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Tomorrow night will remain cloudy with a few sprinkles. The lows will be in the lower 30s.