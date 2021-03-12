814cast: March 12th, 2021

This evening will be mostly clear with just a few high-level clouds. The clear sky will continue tonight. The winds will pick up tonight. The winds will be out of the northwest between 10-15 mph. The lows tonight will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

Saturday the highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. High pressure will move in and will give us plenty of sunshine throughout the day. It will be breezy and that will make the day feel cooler. Saturday night will be mostly clear. The lows will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

Sunday will be a copy and paste day from Saturday. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. The day will be mostly sunny. Sunday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower 30s.

Monday will start out sunny but clouds will increase throughout the afternoon. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with showers developing. The lows will be in the mid 30s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with sctd. Showers. The highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 30s.

Wednesday will have a mix of a partly to a mostly cloudy sky. There could be a shower or two around in the morning. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with showers will developing by the afternoon. The highs will be in the mid 50s.