814cast: March 10th, 2021

This afternoon will have a mix of a mostly to a partly cloudy sky. The highs today will be in the mid 60s. This evening the clouds will increase and tonight there will be partly to mostly cloudy sky. The lows tonight will be warm for March. The lows will be in the low to mid 40s. Keep in mind that the average high temperature for this time of the year is 44 degrees.

Thursday will be the warmest day this week. The highs will be in the mid to uppers 60s. A few spots could even hit 70 degrees. There will be a partly cloudy sky with a southwest wind. Extra clouds will move in late and there could be a few showers late in the day. The showers will move into the northwestern counties. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with showers. The lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Friday will mostly cloudy with scattered showers, mainly early. The highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. It will become windy by the evening hours. A cold front will move through the region. Friday night will be partly cloudy and cooler. The low will be back into the mid 30s.

Saturday the highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds. It will be breezy throughout the day. Saturday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower 30s.

Sunday will be blustery and cooler. The highs will be in the upper 40s. The afternoon will have a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower 30s.