814cast: Making a run for 90 degrees this weekend

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)- Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a few showers. The lows will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a few showers. The lows will be in the lower 60s.

Friday will be mostly to partly cloudy with a few showers and a thunderstorm. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Friday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

Saturday will be sunny to partly cloudy. The highs will be in the lower to mid 80s. Saturday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower 60s.

Sunday will be sunny to partly cloudy. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 60s.

Monday will be sunny to partly cloudy and quite warm. The highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Monday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 60s.

Tuesday there will be a mix of sun and clouds. The highs will be in the upper 80s. There could be a pop-up T’shower during the afternoon. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 60s.

Wednesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. There will be a pop-up T’ shower in the afternoon. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.