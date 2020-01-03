814cast: Lets take a look at your weekend forecast

Tonight: The cloud cover will remain thick this evening and tonight. Another round of steady rain will move through Central PA. Tonight will be quite mild for this time of the year. The lows will be in the mid 40s. the average low temperatures for this time of the year is 20 degrees. As we head into the overnight hours fog will once again take over the region.

Saturday: There will be dense fog during the morning hours. Rain will continue but taper to showers by the afternoon. Saturday will still be quite mild. The high temperatures will be in the lower 50s. A cold front will move through the region and that will usher in colder air. Saturday evening there could be a mix of rain and snow.

Sunday: The return of more winter like weather arrives. The highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. We will have a strong northwesterly wind. The winds will be between 10-15 mph with gust upwards of 25 mph. This will make the day feel colder. There will also be scattered snow showers mainly for our western counties. There shouldn’t be any travel issues.