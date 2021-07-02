814cast: Holiday Weekend Forecast

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)- This afternoon will be warm but comfortable. There will be a few pop-up showers. The highs will be in the mid 70s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a shower and a sprinkle. The lows will be in the mid 50s.

Saturday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with a few showers or a T’storm. Most of us will stay dry. The highs will be in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and slightly warmer. The highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. There could be a stray shower or T’storm.

Monday will have a mix of clouds and sun. There will be a stray shower or thunderstorm throughout the day. The highs will be in the mid 80s.

Tuesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. There will be a stray shower or thunderstorm throughout the day. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. There will be a few showers or thunderstorms throughout the day. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a few showers and T’storms. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.