814cast: Here Comes The COLD Tonight

Tonight: Arctic air will move in tonight and remind us that it is January. The low temperatures tonight will fall into the lower to mid teens. Some location could even reach the single digits.

The Why: A strong cold front moved through the state earlier today. It brought us not only some snow showers but also some arctic air. High pressure will also move over the region this evening and tonight. It will set up shop over Ohio. The high pressure will help bring in the cold air tonight. The winds will be out of the north and northwest.

Also, drier air will take place and that will help break apart the clouds tonight. The winds will come down as we go into the overnight hours. The combination of a clear sky and calm winds will allow the temperatures to fall quickly.