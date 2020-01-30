814cast: Groundhog Day Outlook

Groundhog Day is right around the corner and thousands of people will be heading to Gobblers Knob to see Phil’s prediction.

Saturday will be rather cloudy with some peaks of sunshine. There will some rain showers around but the day will not be a washout. The high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. The average high temperature for this time of the year is 35 degrees so we will be above average by quite a bit. Saturday evening there could be a few flurries around.

Sunday morning there will be a few snow showers and it will be blustery. The winds will make the day feel colder than it really is. The temperatures in the morning will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s. So you will want to bundle up! The snow showers will quickly taper off and we will see some sunshine in the afternoon. The high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.