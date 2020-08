We are in for great sleeping weather tonight and the next couple of nights. Tonight’s lows will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. It will be a great night to crack open the windows and turning off the air conditioner.

The pleasant weather will continue until the weekend. The weekend will be warmer and more humid. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and the lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.