814cast: From the 50s to the 30s

We will all notice a big change to the weather Wednesday. Colder air will move in and settle into Central PA.

Monday and Tuesday were both quite mild too warm. Tuesday we were still on the warm side of a cold front front. The winds were out of the southwest and that brought in warm air. Tuesday’s high temperatures were in the 50s. A cold front moved through the state Tuesday afternoon. The winds switched to the north and cold air began to moved in.

Tonight will be colder compared to the past couple of night. The northern counties will be in the mid to upper 20s while the southern counties will be in the lower 30s.

Wednesday will be a cloudy and a chilly day. The winds will continue to come out of the north. The northerly winds will usher in cold air. The high temperatures will only reach the lower to mid 30s. The southern counties will be mostly cloudy while the northern counties will see some sunshine in the afternoon. Despite the sunshine the north will struggle to warm.