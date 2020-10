Tonight will be quite foggy for most of us. The fog will start to form late this evening and it will be quite dense by tomorrow morning.

How does fog form? A few things need to happen. The air temperature has to fall to or close to the dew point temperature. At this point, the water vapor condenses into liquid water. The liquid water that forms is what we see as fog. The wind has to be quite calm, less than 3 mph. Any more than that and fog can not form.