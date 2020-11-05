814cast: Flirting With Record High Temps

We are not done with the warm weather yet. High pressure will clear out the clouds and sunshine will take over. Friday will be mainly sunny and warm. The highs will be in the lower 70s. This weekend we could break a few record high temperatures!

Saturday: The record high temperatures is 76 degrees and it was set 1938. The forecast high for Saturday is 72 degrees. Most likely we will not break that record but we have a much better chance Sunday.

Sunday: The record high temperature is 72 degrees set back in 1980. The forecast high temperatures for Sunday is 72 degrees.

Monday: The record high temperature is 70 degrees and it was set back in 1999. The forecast high temperature is 72 degrees.