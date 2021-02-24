814cast: Feb 24th, 2021

This evening the clouds will increase with an approaching cold front. The front is weak but it will bring us some rain showers this evening and into early tonight. The temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to the lower 30s. The rain showers will switch to flurries late tonight and they may linger into early Thursday morning.

There will be a few clouds early Thursday but the sunshine will win on out. The day will be a bit cooler and breezy. The highs will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Thursday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 20s.

Friday will be mostly sunny to partly sunny. The cloud cover will increase late in the day. The highs will be in the lower to mid 40s. Friday night the clouds will increase and there could be some mixed showers. The lows will be in the upper 20s.

There will be some mixed showers early for Saturday. As the temperatures rise above freezing they will switch to rain showers by midday. The day will be mostly cloudy. The highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. There will not be a lot of rain. The high will be in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday will start out mostly cloudy but the clouds will break for more sunshine by the afternoon. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. The winds will pick up by the afternoon. Monday night will be partly cloudy and blustery. The lows will be in the upper 20s.

High pressure will move in Tuesday and clear out the clouds. There will be a mix of partly to a mostly sunny sky. The highs will be in the mid 40s.