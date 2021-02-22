814cast: Feb 22nd, 2021

Tonight will be cloudy with a few snow showers and flurries. The lows will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

Tomorrow will remain cloudy with snow showers. The snow showers will mainly be for the western counties. There will be a few passing snow showers for the eastern counties. The snow amounts will be between 1-3 inches for the Laurel Highlands and west of I-99. A dusting to a half in for the those east of I-99. The day will be windy. The highs will be in the mid to upper 30s to the lower 40s. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

Wednesday will still be breezy but warmer. The highs will reach the upper 40s to the lower 50s. There will be a mix of clouds and sun. There could be a few showers late in the day. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower 30s.

There could be a few light showers early Thursday morning. There will be a mix of clouds and sun. The day will be a bit cooler and breezy. The highs will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Thursday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 20s.

Friday will be mostly sunny to partly sunny. High pressure will move in and clear out most of the clouds. The highs will be in the lower 40s. Friday night the clouds will increase. The lows will be in the upper 20s.

There will be some sunshine in early Saturday morning but the clouds will increase during the afternoon. The highs will be in the mid 40s. Showers will develop late in the day. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with showers. The lows will be in the mid 30s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy. There could be some showers early but the middle part of the day looks dry. The highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy. Another round of showers could move into the region. The lows will be in the upper 30s.

Monday will be cloudy with showers developing. The highs will be in the mid to upper 40s