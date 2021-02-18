814cast: Feb 18th, 2021

Tonight will be cloudy with scattered snow showers. Some roads could be slick tonight so keep that in mind. The snow showers will taper away by the morning hours. The lows will be in the lower 20s.

Friday will be cloudy with a few snow showers. The snow showers will mainly be over the Laurels for the first half of the day. East of I-99 it will be mostly cloudy with some peeks of sunshine. There will be a few flurries for the eastern counties. The highs will be in the mid 30s. Friday night will be partly cloudy and cold. The lows will be in the mid-teens.

Saturday will be windy and cold. There will be a mix of sun and clouds. There will be a few flurries throughout the day. The highs will be in the mid to upper 20s. High pressure will begin to move in. Saturday night will be windy and cold. The lows will be in the lower teens to the single digits.

Sunday morning will start off with sunshine but the clouds will increase throughout the day. The highs will be in the mid 30s. Sunday night will be partly to mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the 20s.

Monday will be cloudy with light rain and snow showers. The highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Monday night will be cloudy with a few snow showers. The lows will be in the mid 20s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and slightly warmer by the afternoon. The highs will be in the lower 40s. There could be a few mixed showers during the evening hours. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. The lows will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

Wednesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. High pressure will move into the region. The highs will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Thursday the cloud cover will increase and some rain showers may dvelop. The highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.