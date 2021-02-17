814cast: Feb 17th, 2021

Tonight will be cloudy with snow developing. A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for the following counties: Clearfield, Centre, Blair, Cambria, Huntingdon, Somerset, and Bedford. The lows tonight will be in the upper teens to the lower 20s. Snow will move in late tonight and start from the south and move northeast. The snow will be light but steady at times. Roads could be snow-covered and slick Thursday morning.

The snow will continue to fall throughout the day. North of I-80 there will not be as much snow. 1-3 inches will fall over Clearfield, Centre, Jefferson, Elk and Cameron counties. North of the turnpike through Cambria, Blair, and Huntingdon counties 3-6 inches of snow will fall. South of the turnpike in Somerset and Bedford counties will receive 6-9 inches of snow. This may seem like a lot but the snow totals are for tonight through Friday. The highs will be in the upper 20s. The snow showers will continue overnight. The lows will be in the teens.

Friday morning there will still be snow showers. The snow showers will taper by midday. The highs will be in the mid 30s. Some roads could be slick in the morning hours but they will improve by the afternoon. Friday night will be partly cloudy and cold. The lows will be in the mid-teens.

Saturday will be windy and cold. There will be a mix of sun and clouds. There will be a few flurries throughout the day. The highs will be in the mid to upper 20s. High pressure will begin to move in. Saturday night will be windy and cold. The lows will be in the teens.

Sunday morning will start off with sunshine but the clouds will increase throughout the day. The highs will be in the mid 30s.

Monday will be cloudy with light rain and snow showers. The highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Monday night will be cloudy with a few snow showers. The lows will be in the mid 20s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a stray rain and snow showers. The highs will be in the lower 40s.

Wednesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. High pressure will move into the region. The highs will be in the lower to mid 40s.