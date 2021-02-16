814cast: Feb 16th, 2021

Tonight will be windy with patchy clouds. The western counties will be mostly cloudy tonight while the eastern counties will be partly cloudy. The lows tonight will be in the single digits to the lower teens. Tomorrow morning will be cold and windy. The winds will taper by the afternoon. There will be a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid to upper 20s. Enjoy the sunshine we get tomorrow. Tomorrow night will be partly to mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the low to mid 20s.

Another round of snow and some ice will return Thursday. It looks like more snow than ice but there could be some mixing for the south. The steadier snow will stay south and east of us. Some roads will be slick throughout the day. The highs will be in the lower 30s. Thursday night will be cloudy with snow showers. The lows will be in the mid 20s.

Friday morning there will still be snow showers. The snow showers will taper by midday. The highs will be in the mid 30s. Some roads could be slick in the morning hours but they will improve by noon. Friday night will be partly cloudy and cold. The lows will be in the mid-teens.

Saturday will be windy and cold. There will be a mix of sun and clouds. The highs will be in the mid to upper 20s. High pressure will begin to move in. Saturday night will be windy and cold. The lows will be in the teens.

Sunday morning will start off with sunshine but the clouds will increase throughout the day. The highs will be in the mid 30s.

Monday will be cloudy with rain showers with some mixing of snow and ice. The highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.