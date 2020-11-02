814cast: Election Day Forecast

This morning Central PA got a taste of winter weather. 1-2 inches of snow fell in some locations. The northern counties saw the most amount of snow. The snow showers tapered to flurries by midday and now only a few towns and cities will see a few flurries this evening.

If you are not ready for the cold and snow yet you are in luck! We will begin a warming trend tomorrow and it will continue until the start of next week. High pressure will move in and clear out the clouds and usher in warmer air.

Tuesday: Chilly in the morning. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s. A mix of clouds and sun. High’s near 50. Still breezy but not as windy as Monday.

Wednesday: Plenty of sunshine. High’s near 60.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High’s mid 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 60s.

