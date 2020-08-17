814cast: Comfy Days Ahead

This week will be a pleasant one! A cold front moved through the region earlier Monday and it brought in cooler and more comfortable air. Another cold front is off to our northwest and that will bring in another round of dry air. The dew point temperatures are fell into the 40s and 50s Monday afternoon. That is a great place for them to be. The lower the dew point temperatures are the better it feel outside. To learn more about dew point temperatures click here: https://www.wearecentralpa.com/wp-admin/post.php?post=362328&action=edit

A high-pressure system will move into the region Wednesday and that will help keep us comfortable. The high will set up just to our west and that will drag down more comfortable air from Canada to Central PA.

The afternoons will be warm and sunny, while the nights will be clear and cool.