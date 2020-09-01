814cast: Cold-air Damming

Cold-air damming is a weather phenomenon that happens quite often in Central Pennsylvania. It plays a major role in our local weather. It is when cold/cool moist air dams up against a mountain slope and settles in the valley. This phenomenon happens east of the Appalachians, Rockies, and Cascades.

When the winds have an easterly flow cold/cool moist air from the Atlantic Ocean is moved inland. The cooler air is denser (heavier) and has a very hard time going over the mountains. The cool moist air settles in the valleys east of Interstate-99. The eastern counties (Centre, Blair, Huntingdon, and Bedford) will be cooler and cloudier compared to the western counties. There could also be drizzle, sprinkles, and showers over the eastern counties. While the western counties are dry. Cold-air damming may also lead to freezing rain and ice during the winter months. A shallow pocket of cold air (air below 32 degrees) settles in the deeper valleys while the air aloft is warmer (air above 32 degrees). This is a classic setup for icy and slippery roads when rain is passing over the region.

High-pressure north-northeast over Pennsylvania is what can cause cold-air damming to occur. The winds around a high are clockwise. This setup brings cool moist air from the Atlantic ocean and brings it into Central PA.