814cast: Clouds return and your yardwork forecast

Thursday: The day will be rather cloudy with a few showers and some drizzle. The winds will be easterly and that will keep us cooler. The highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

Friday: The morning will be cloudy with some drizzle. The clouds will taper off by the afternoon. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday: There will be a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid 70s. The humidity will be low. Some showers will move in overnight.

Sunday: The day will be cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

