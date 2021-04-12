814cast: Clouds break for more sunshine Tuesday & Wednesday

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)- This week started out cloudy with showers. An upper level low is spinning over Erie this afternoon. The low will slowly makes its way southeast in the next few days.

Tonight: The clouds will linger tonight and there will be a few showers early and some drizzle. There will also be some fog tonight. The lows will be in the mid 40s.

Tuesday: The morning will start out mostly cloudy with some drizzle, mainly for the east. The clouds will break for more sunshine by midday. The afternoon will be comfortable with a partly sunny sky. The highs will be in the mid 60s. The lows will be in the 40s.

Wednesday: The morning will start off mostly to partly sunny. The clouds will increase during the afternoon. Showers will develop by the later evening hours. The highs will be in the mid 60s. Wednesday night the clouds will increase and showers will continue overnight. The lows will be in the 40s.

Thursday: The day will be rather cloudy with scattered showers. The clouds and showers will help keep temperatures down. The highs will be in the mid 50s.