814cast: Chilly & Damp This Mother’s Day Weekend

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)- This evening will be partly cloudy and chilly. The cloud cover will increase throughout the night and showers will develop by Saturday morning. The lows tonight will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

Saturday will be breezy and chilly. There will be a mix of a partly to a mostly cloudy sky. There will also be a few showers throughout the day. The highs will be in mid 50s. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with the lows in the lower 40s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with rain moving in by midday. The afternoon will be cloudy with steady rain. The highs will be in the mid 50s. Sunday night will be cloudy with periods of rain. The lows will be in the upper 40s.

Monday will start out cloudy with showers. The showers will taper by midday. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Monday night will be partly cloudy with the lows in the mid 40s.

Tuesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. It will be a bit breezy. There could be a stray shower. The highs will be in the mid 60s. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with the lows in the mid 40s.

Wednesday will be sunny to partly cloudy. The highs will be in the mid 60s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with the lows in the lower 40s.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy. The highs will be in the lower 60s. Showers will develop by the afternoon. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with showers. The lows will be in the 40s.

Friday will have showers early and the clouds will try and break. The highs will be in the mid 60s.