814cast: Better Chance for Severe Weather

Thursday will be another active day with showers and thunderstorms. The southern counties are under a slight risk for severe weather. A few of the stronger thunderstorms could turn severe and produce damaging winds, hail, and flooding downpours. Make sure you stay weather aware. The majority of Central PA is under a marginal risk for severe weather. To learn more about the Severe Thunderstorm Risk Categories like “Marginal” and “Slight” click here.

Not every thunderstorm is a severe thunderstorm. There are certain criteria that have to be met. Winds have to be as strong or stronger than 58 mph, hail greater than 1 inch and or a tornado. For more information click here.