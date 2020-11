“If you don’t have to go outside, don’t.” Those are the words you hear anytime a winter storm is near. But sometimes you still need to hit the road. Preparing your vehicle and a winter car emergency kit can be lifesaving.

Jim Garrity, Public and Legislative Affairs Manager for AAA, says when you are looking to prepare your emergency kit you want to keep it in your car not just during the winter but all year round. You also want to keep it somewhere that's easy to access and stock it with supplies as though you have to wait a couple hours for some assistance.