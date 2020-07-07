814cast: Any Relief On The Way?

The past several days have been hot across Central Pa and a lot of us are looking for a cool down. There is still no major cooldown of rain event heading our way but things will be a bit more seasonable. The next few days the temperatures will remain in the upper 80s to the lower to mid 90s but this weekend will be a cit cooler.

A low-pressure system will move up the east coast and will help usher in some slightly cooler air. Saturday will be hot with the highs in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Sunday the temperatures will fall a little. The highs will be in the lower to mid 80s. It won’t last long because they jump right back up for Monday.