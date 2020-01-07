814cast: Another Round of Snow Wednesday Morning

A cold front will move through the region Wednesday morning. The front will bring another round of widespread snow showers to Central PA.

Tonight: There will be some clearing early tonight. We will have a mix of a partly to a mostly cloudy sky. The temperatures tonight will be in the mid to upper 20s. Ahead of the cold front a few snow showers and flurries will move through our northern counties tonight.

Wednesday Morning: Snow showers will become more numerous between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. this is when the cold front will move through the region. There could be a few snow squalls during the morning. Snow squalls are fast moving but pack a punch. They can cut down the visibility and quickly cover the roads. The snow showers will taper by midday.

Wednesday Afternoon: High pressure will move in during the afternoon and evening. The high pressure will dry us out and clear out the clouds. The temperatures will quickly fall during the afternoon and the strong winds will make the day feel colder.