814cast: A Very Windy Wednesday

Wednesday will be an impact day! A cold front will move through the region and bring with it rain, some snow, strong winds and a drastic change in our temperatures.

Wednesday Morning: The morning hours will be cloudy and wet. Scattered rain showers will move through the region. Ahead of the front the weather will not be bad. It will be mild with temperatures in the 50s. The winds will begin to pick up but they will still not be bad during the morning hours.

Wednesday Afternoon: As we move into the afternoon hours a cold front will approach the region and eventually pass through. The cold front will cause the winds to become strong! The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for all of Central Pa. The wind will be be out of the southwest between 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Watch out for debris on the roadways. There will still be scattered rain showers.

Wind Advisory: The Wind Advisory begins at 10:00 a.m. for Jefferson and Indiana counties and it goes to 7:00 a.m. Thursday. The rest of Central Pa begins at 1:00 p.m. and goes until 1:00 p.m. Thursday.

Wednesday Evening: The winds will continue to be quite strong and the temperatures will quickly fall. The rain showers will switch to snow showers late in the day. The western counties have the best chance to see some snow showers. There shouldn’t any major travels issues tomorrow.