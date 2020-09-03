814cast: A taste of fall weather

The past few days have been cloudy and humid but much better weather is heading our way. A cold front will pass through the state Friday morning. It will not bring rain but it will clear us out. The dew point temperature will fall throughout Friday and more refreshing air moves in.

Saturday will be the day where we will get a small taste of fall weather. Saturday morning will be a little cool. The temperatures will start out in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. There will be plenty of sunshine and no humidity. The afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. It will be a gorgeous day to be outside.

Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The humidity will be low so it will still feel nice. The high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.