814cast: A quick hit of a wintry mix for some

Monday was a beautiful day with a mainly clear sky and mild temperatures. The high temperatures reach the mid to upper 40s. The average high temperature for this time of the year is 38 degrees. High pressure was in control today and gave Central Pa a mainly clear sky and plenty of sunshine.

Tonight: The cloud cover will increase and thicken. Our next system will arrive late tonight and continue into early Tuesday morning. The temperatures tonight will be in the lower to mid 30s. Most towns and cities will stay above the freeze mark of 32 degrees. The northern counties have the best chance for a wintry mix and some wet snow. There wont be much snow that sticks and any of the snow that does will melt as rain moves in. The southern counties will mainly see rain. There will be a touch of a mix in some locations but most will stay above 32 degrees.

Tuesday: Any snow and a wintry mix will quickly wrap up and switch back to just rain. There shouldn’t be any issues for your morning commute. Steadier rain will fall for the better part of the day. The high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. The showers will taper off during the evening and the temperatures will fall behind a cold front.