814cast: A quick dip in the temps





Tonight: The cloud cover will slowly increase tonight to a partly cloudy sky. The winds will be coming out of the northwest and that will bring in cold air. The low temperatures tonight will be in the lower to mid 20.

Tomorrow: The winds will continue to be out of the northwest. High pressure will be over the Midwest and that will drag down cold air from the north to Central PA. The high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s with the southeast counties reaching the lower 30s. There will be a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day. We can not rule out some flurries. Thursday night will be very cold. The low temperatures will fall into the lower to mid teens. Thursday will be the coldest day of this week and we will quickly warm back up Friday.

Friday: It will be hard pressed to find a cloud on Friday. Sunglasses will be needed. Friday morning will be cold but with plenty of sunshine will quickly warm us up. The high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.